Box Examines Fruitful Year for The Jam

The early recordings of punk/mod trio The Jam, including unreleased demos and live tracks, are being compiled for a box set titled 1977, to be released on October 20th.

The collection will include newly remastered editions of the group’s first two albums, both released that year: In the City and This is the Modern World. These are augmented by a disc of 11 demos made for the first album (six of which are previously unreleased), another disc which combines a concert from September 1977 with two John Peel sessions for the BBC recorded that year, and a DVD featuring TV appearances and promotional videos. Topping off the contents is a 144-page book featuring new liner notes, photos, reviews and memorabilia.