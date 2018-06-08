Bruce Licher/IPP Art Book Forthcoming

A founding member of Savage Republic and, later, his own guitar soundscape outfit Scenic, Bruce Licher has certainly made his mark on West Coast experimental music. But he’s arguably more known for his distinctive letterpress graphic design work through his company, Independent Project Press, which has graced album covers, posters and other visual elements for those two aforementioned acts as well as for R.E.M., Camper Van Beethoven, Stereolab, Red Temple Spirits, Polvo and Harold Budd, not to mention the many releases from his indie label, Independent Project Records.

Now, for the first time, a comprehensive overview of the art of IPP is being compiled by small-batch printing company P22, in a quality that reflects IPP’s limited edition, handmade aesthetic in over 150 full-color pages. Co-designed by Licher and P22’s James Grieshaber, it will be a 12” x 12” hardcover book in an edition of 1,000 copies, with a deluxe version of 200 copies coming with a 10” vinyl record containing previously unheard music by Licher.

The crowdfunding campaign for Savage Impressions: The Book has just wrapped up, so hopefully that means the finished product will be soon forthcoming. If you’re interested in it, keep your radar running.