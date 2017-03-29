Buncha News About the Black Lips

The Black Lips camp has broken its relative silence recently with an album announcement, a Record Store Day exclusive, and a role in a new movie.

There’s a lot to digest when it comes to new album Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?, out May 5th on Vice Records. It’s produced by Sean Lennon and features guest vocals by Yoko Ono. It’s the first Black Lips album since 2014, and much has changed with the band since then. Most know that guitarist Ian St. Pe (who has his debut solo album slated for an April 7th release) was replaced by his predecessor Jack Hines. Apparently, Joe Bradley is out of the band as well, replaced by new drummer Oakley Munson. The latter will take some getting used to, as Bradley is an original member and, in my humble opinion, was the band’s best vocalist. On top of that, saxophonist Zumi Rosow is now in the lineup!?! She would be the one in the photo that doesn’t look like a member of the Black Lips.

Other Black Lips news include a reissue of the band’s four Vice albums on cassette, packaged in a Happy Meal-inspired box for Record Store Day. Finally, look for the Lips – along with Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbinder, Natalie Portman, Val Kilmer, Holly Hunter, Iggy Pop, John Lydon, Big Freedia and other assorted freaks – in the new Terrence Malick film, Song to Song, which, in Atlanta, is still playing at Landmark Midtown Art and Phipps.

Photo by Ben Rayner.