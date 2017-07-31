Butthole Surfers Pooping Out New Album

People who are high on drugs often do some really bizarre shit. On a completely unrelated subject, the Butthole Surfers have started recording their first album in 16 years. The psych-spazz freakazoids are apparently doing the deed in Austin, Texas, familiar territory for the band.

Honestly, before news of this reached my safe space, I kind of assumed they had broken up 15 years ago or something, but apparently they still occasionally tour and play festivals and such. So, we’ll see what becomes, or doesn’t become, of this latest development.