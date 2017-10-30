Cicada Rhythm Launch Covers Project

A chance encounter between a Julliard-trained musician (Andrea DeMarcus) and a legit modern hobo (Dave Kirslis) set the wheels in motion for Cicada Rhythm to form and become one of Athens’ finest folk and roots music acts. On the heels of an opportunity for the band to tour the UK this month with Jim White, a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” hit the web to promote ongoing covers project Stuck in My Head.

Turning a popular Dylan standard into an old-time waltz demonstrates Cicada Rhythm’s grasp of roots music’s varied past. What’s special about the song, and anything else involving DeMarcus and Kirslis, is those gorgeous male-female shared vocals. The pair can harmonize like a gospel quartet or bring separate emotions to the same song, depending on the story being told. It’s the same magic that’s made roots-based music memorable for decades, from Fiddlin’ John and Moonshine Kate to Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings