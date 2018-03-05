Courtney_Barnett_Poonah_Ghana

Courtney Barnett Tells Us How She Really Feels

Indie rock’s most industrious slacker, Courtney Barnett, returns on May 18th with her new album Tell Me How You Really Feel. Not that the Aussie ever slowed up since her 2015 breakthrough Sometimes I Sit and Think and Sometimes I Just Sit, touring incessantly, running her own label (Milk!) and late last year issuing a fabulous collaboration LP with Kurt Vile. Although some misguided souls refer to Sometimes as her debut, don’t sleep on the Sea of Split Peas combo of her two early EPs, whose high points are just as stratospheric.

Advance single “Nameless, Faceless” is a loud and caustic ditty, and promised titles like “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch” and “Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence” bode well for the album to follow. The only safe bet is that Tell Me How You Really Feel won’t all sound like the single – Barnett may seem laissez faire, but she’s not one to settle into a niche.

Photo by Poonah Ghana.

