Dear Boris, Happy 25th Anniversary

Japanese experi-metal trio Boris are marking their 25th year on Earth by doing what they do best: blasting their amps well past the breaking point, laying waste to everything in their path and taking cool-as-fuck band photos.

They are accomplishing the first two feats by releasing their 23rd album, a ten-track slab of molten goodness titled Dear that quakes with the mighty rumble they’re known for while also detouring into dream-pop territory.

Dear will be released by Sargent House on July 14th, and is intended to be played at maximum volume.