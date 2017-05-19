Dream_Syndicate

The Dream Syndicate Sign to Anti- Records

Pivotal Paisley Underground-era band The Dream Syndicate have signed to Anti- Records for the release of their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album.

“The Dream Syndicate and I are very excited to be a part of the Anti- family,” founder Steve Wynn said upon the announcement. “I like the way they embrace artists with a rich and lengthy history who believe their best and most relevant work is still ahead of them.”

The current version of the group is basically a continuation of the later years of The Dream Syndicate’s original run during the 1980s, with Wynn (guitar, vocals), original drummer Dennis Duck and late-period bassist Mark Walton returning to the fold. The fantastic Jason Victor, a member of Wynn’s band The Miracle 3, steps in ably on lead guitar. It should be noted that original bassist Kendra Smith wrote the lyrics for and sings on the upcoming album’s closing track, “Kendra’s Dream.”

