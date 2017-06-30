Emily_Haines

Emily Haines Pulls Soft Skeleton Out of the Closet

Metric frontwoman Emily Haines steps out on her own again on September 15th, when her first solo album in over a decade sees a release. Credited (as were her previous album, (2006’s Knives Don’t Have Your Back and its companion EP, What Is Free to a Good Home?) to Emily Haines & the Soft Skeleton, Choir of the Mind was produced by Haines’ partner and Metric bandmate James Shaw, also a co-founder of Broken Social Scene.

Knives and What is Free largely dealt with her processing and grieving the death of her father, writer/poet/jazz lyricist Paul Haines, and Choir also addresses matters of life and loss. “Most of the songs on the album came to me out of some recent major changes in my life,” she says.

Emily is planning to tour Choir of the Mind with limited engagements in unique and intimate venues. In other words, don’t hold your breath, Atlanta.

Photo by Justin Broadbent.

