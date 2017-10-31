Even Blank Generations Age

Blank Generation, the iconic and influential 1977 debut album from Richard Hell & the Voidoids, is getting a fancy-pants upgrade for its 40th anniversary, albeit a limited-edition one for the 9,000 or so people that have heard of it.

The 2-LP (4,500 copies) and 2-CD (5,250 copies) deluxe edition, both to be released Nov. 24th as part of the Record Store Day Black Friday promotion, includes the original album remastered, along with a second CD/LP of alternate studio versions, out-of-print single tracks and live recordings from a pair of shows at CBGB in ’76 and ’77.

The release also will include an essay by Hell, an interview of guitarist Ivan Julian (by Hell) and previously unpublished photos of the band by Roberta Bayley.