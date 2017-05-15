Fleet Foxes Emerge From Their Fleet Foxhole

We sort of forgot about Fleet Foxes. You did too? Well, apparently they’re still around, because they have a new album called Crack-Up coming out June 16th on Nonesuch Records.

After a quick listen to an advance copy, we’re obligated to report that they still sound like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. And yet, we still like the sound of it. A great deal, in fact. And we don’t even smoke pot. Perhaps it’s time to start.

Fleet Foxes are gonna be touring extensively throughout Europe and the United States this summer and fall, including multiple dates in many cities. Naturally, Atlanta is not included in the itinerary.

Photo by Shawn Brackbill.