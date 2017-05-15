Fleet_Foxes_Shawn_Brackbill

Fleet Foxes Emerge From Their Fleet Foxhole

We sort of forgot about Fleet Foxes. You did too? Well, apparently they’re still around, because they have a new album called Crack-Up coming out June 16th on Nonesuch Records.

After a quick listen to an advance copy, we’re obligated to report that they still sound like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. And yet, we still like the sound of it. A great deal, in fact. And we don’t even smoke pot. Perhaps it’s time to start.

Fleet Foxes are gonna be touring extensively throughout Europe and the United States this summer and fall, including multiple dates in many cities. Naturally, Atlanta is not included in the itinerary.

Photo by Shawn Brackbill.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
AmericanaFolk RockIndie RockSeattle

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Fleet Foxes Emerge From Their Fleet Foxhole

Fleet Foxes Emerge From Their Fleet Foxhole

News Leak
  • 15 May
  • 0
Dear Boris, Happy 25th Anniversary

Dear Boris, Happy 25th Anniversary

News Leak
  • 14 May
  • 0
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Movie Reviews
  • 12 May
  • 0
Helms, Renner to Play Tag in Atlanta

Helms, Renner to Play Tag in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 9 May
  • 0
Get Out! May 22 – May 28

Get Out! May 22 – May 28

Get Out!
  • 9 May
  • 0
Real Numbers – Wordless Wonder

Real Numbers – Wordless Wonder

Record Reviews
  • 9 May
  • 0
Back to Top