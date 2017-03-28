Girlpool Joins Anti- Roster; New Album May 12

Much has happened on the Girlpool front since their 2014 emergence: Principals Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad returned to their native Los Angeles after a stint in Philadelphia; added drummer Miles Wintner to their lineup; and, most recently, inked on the dotted line with the venerable Anti- imprint. Powerplant.

Girlpool’s second full-length and debut for the label, is slated to arrive May 12. It finds them in a confessional mood, touching upon themes of vulnerability and the search for inner strength. Girlpool will once more hit the road in late May on an itinerary that includes a stop at the Masquerade on June 14th.

Photo by Molly Matalon.