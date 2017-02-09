Happy Birthday to The Muffs’ Best Album

Continuing their reissue campaign, The Muffs’ best album, 1997’s Happy Birthday to Me, will be re-released for its 20th anniversary on March 3rd courtesy of Omnivore Recordings, naturally with a handful of rare and previously unreleased extra tracks tacked on to the CD version.

Clearly I’m not alone in the reverence I hold for this perfect slab of rambunctious pop-punk. “All cylinders were firing, our collective dream was being lived, and it was on our terms,” bassist Ronnie Barnett reflects. “While Blonder and Blonder may have been our big swing, it was on Happy Birthday to Me where we felt like we’d achieved everything.” Drummer Roy McDonald concurs: “Happy Birthday to Me is my favorite Muffs album. From start to finish, it’s the one that best represents what we’re about.”

It will be available on vinyl LP for the first time in nearly two decades, while the CD version will also include a UK B-side (“Pacer”) plus a half dozen demos. Both remastered formats feature photos, liner notes from the band and track-by-track commentary from Kim Shattuck.