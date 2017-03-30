heliumpromopic3_stephenapicella_hitchcock

Helium Rarities, Vinyl Reissues Due in May

It’s been almost 20 (!) years since Helium faded into the annals of indie rock immortality, and leader Mary Timony took advantage of the downtime between Ex Hex tours to revisit its archives for a new retrospective. Titled Ends With And, it amasses B-sides, previously unreleased demos and other hard-to-find tracks. Vinyl reissues of The Dirt of Luck, The Magic City and the No Guitars EP are on tap as well, so head to your friendly neighborhood tone vendor May 19 for the goods. Timony has also hired members of Hospitality to accompany her on her forthcoming Mary Timony Plays Helium road trip, which kicks off in June.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Alt-RockBostonMary Timony

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Helium Rarities, Vinyl Reissues Due in May

Helium Rarities, Vinyl Reissues Due in May

News Leak
  • 30 Mar
  • 0
Buncha News About the Black Lips

Buncha News About the Black Lips

News Leak
  • 29 Mar
  • 0
Frantz

Frantz

Movie Reviews
  • 29 Mar
  • 0
CHiPs

CHiPs

Movie Reviews
  • 29 Mar
  • 0
U2’s Joshua Tree Reaches 30 Rings

U2’s Joshua Tree Reaches 30 Rings

News Leak
  • 28 Mar
  • 0
Ride Share Their Weather Diaries

Ride Share Their Weather Diaries

News Leak
  • 28 Mar
  • 0
Back to Top