Hoodoo_Gurus

Hooray for Hoodoo Gurus Reissues!

Australia’s long-running Hoodoo Gurus have announced that their entire catalog of recordings will be reissued via the revived Big Time Phonograph Recording Co., the long-defunct label that first signed the band in 1982, a coincidence that lead singer and songwriter Dave Faulkner considers “a delicious irony.”

The band’s complete catalog, including rarities, has just been made available on all streaming services throughout the world. This will be followed in early summer by expanded CD reissues, augmented by rare B-sides and other bonus cuts from each corresponding era. Finally, starting in September, all of the band’s albums will be reissued on vinyl (minus the extra cuts from the CD and digital versions), one album per month over the course of a year. This is quite good news, as my copy of Mars Needs Guitars, in particular, is wearing out.

