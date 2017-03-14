Jason Isbell Embraces The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell’s trajectory since exiting the Drive-By Truckers has been nothing short of extraordinary, if not wholly unexpected. Isbell’s contributions to the Truckers still stand among the band’s high points, and he’s only blossomed further in the ensuing years, winning two Grammys and two Americana Music Association Awards for 2015’s Something More Than This and its song “24 Frames.”

Recorded under the guidance of Music City’s IT producer Dave Cobb, The Nashville Sound features the formidable talents of Isbell’s band The 400 Unit, which has come to include the positively sick lead guitarist Sadler Vaden (a major factor in Drivin’ N’ Cryin’s latter-day creative resurgence on their series of EPs) and Isbell’s wife, fiddler and vocalist Amanda Shires, who has established herself as a wonderful solo artist in her own right.

With the album due in stores on June 16th on Southeastern Records, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced an extensive summer/fall tour beginning the following night at Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, and including three nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre June 22-24, another three-night run at Austin’s Moody Theater July 14-16, and a gosh-dang five-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium Oct. 10-15. European dates follow later in October.