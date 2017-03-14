Jason_Isbell_400Unit

Jason Isbell Embraces The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell’s trajectory since exiting the Drive-By Truckers has been nothing short of extraordinary, if not wholly unexpected. Isbell’s contributions to the Truckers still stand among the band’s high points, and he’s only blossomed further in the ensuing years, winning two Grammys and two Americana Music Association Awards for 2015’s Something More Than This and its song “24 Frames.”

Recorded under the guidance of Music City’s IT producer Dave Cobb, The Nashville Sound features the formidable talents of Isbell’s band The 400 Unit, which has come to include the positively sick lead guitarist Sadler Vaden (a major factor in Drivin’ N’ Cryin’s latter-day creative resurgence on their series of EPs) and Isbell’s wife, fiddler and vocalist Amanda Shires, who has established herself as a wonderful solo artist in her own right.

With the album due in stores on June 16th on Southeastern Records, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced an extensive summer/fall tour beginning the following night at Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, and including three nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre June 22-24, another three-night run at Austin’s Moody Theater July 14-16, and a gosh-dang five-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium Oct. 10-15. European dates follow later in October.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
AlabamaCountry RockDrive-By TruckersDrivin' n' Cryin'GeorgiaJason IsbellNashvilleSinger-SongwriterSouthern Rock

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Jason Isbell Embraces The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell Embraces The Nashville Sound

News Leak
  • 14 Mar
  • 0
Jimmy Page’s First Production Being Issued

Jimmy Page’s First Production Being Issued

News Leak
  • 13 Mar
  • 0
Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull Island

Movie Reviews
  • 13 Mar
  • 0
Table 19

Table 19

Movie Reviews
  • 13 Mar
  • 0
A United Kingdom

A United Kingdom

Movie Reviews
  • 13 Mar
  • 0
The Feelies – In Between

The Feelies – In Between

Record Reviews
  • 11 Mar
  • 0
Back to Top