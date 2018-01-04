Jon Latham Gives Voice to Lifers

Nashville-via-Atlanta songwriter and performer Jon Latham finally cast image-consciousness aside in his 30s, writing Americana songs that owe as much to roots rock as folk or country.

During his time in Atlanta, the lifelong Tom Petty devotee feared he’d never fit the mold of a rock ‘n’ roll idol. After hearing the devastatingly honest songs of John Moreland, a fellow outsider who doesn’t give a damn if he looks like a star, Latham started writing his own roots-oriented songs in line with his rock heroes and roots peers.

A Pentecostal church musician in his younger days, Latham’s skill set was already varied before joining Nashville’s songwriter scene in 2013. In the years since, Latham’s profile has grown due to collaborations with Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ riding buddy Aaron Lee Tasjan and others.

His latest album, Lifers, tells riveting tales, ranging in sound from the bluesy “Tennessee Dime” to the rocking “Last in Line.” The latter could’ve been a Turf War song, back when that band was Atlanta’s best Springsteen-worshiping export.

Latham celebrates the vinyl release of Lifers, and hopefully kicks off an eventful 2018, on Sunday, Jan. 14th at the Red Light Café.