Kamasi My House

Everyone’s favorite rising jazz star, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, will release his sophomore album Heaven & Earth on June 22nd. The double album is comprised of two halves exploring global chaos and his vision for the future.

“We are simultaneously the creators of our personal universe and creations of our personal universe,” the 37-year-old musician and composer babbles in a press release. “The Earth side of this album represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side… represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me. Who I am and the choices I make lie somewhere in between.”

Speaking of visions of the future… Mr. Washington and his combo are scheduled to wrap up their 2018 touring duties with a performance at the Buckhead Theatre on November 17th.