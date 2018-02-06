YLT_GODLIS

Life’s a Riot with Yo La Tengo

Mark your calendars for March 16 – that’s when Hoboken’s finest, Yo La Tengo, return with There’s a Riot Going On. Despite the title there are no Sly Stone covers and based on early indications, YLT’s fifteenth album isn’t particularly riotous. If anything, it seems of a piece with the hushed tones of 2000 favorite And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside Out. It’s also the first time the trio has worked without an outside producer – bassist James McNew did the honors.

While your calendar’s out, circle April 12, which is when Ira, Georgia and James pay a visit to Terminal West. I wonder if anyone’s told them the Masquerade – where the bass thump permeating from Hell draws regular jabs in their stage banter – has new digs.

Photo by someone or something called GODLIS.

Life's a Riot with Yo La Tengo

