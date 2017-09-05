Linda Perry Searching for Non-Male Band

Linda Perry, the woman responsible for the most clichéd and annoying song of the 1990s (4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?”), is now embarking on an even more clichéd task. She’s trying to put an all-girl Monkees together.

All Girl Band – it probably took months to come up with that name – is coming in 2018.

“We are looking for authentic, timeless musicians who can fill the void in the music industry,” says Perry. “We want women who don’t fit the mold of your typical pop star. We’re looking for the female Rolling Stones.”

Perry’s experience writing and producing for such authentic, timeless rock ‘n’ roll musicians that aren’t pop stars at all like Pink, Jessica Simpson, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Osbourne, Celine Dion and Adele will make her a great judge of talent to “fill the void in the music industry.”

The talent search/contest/reality show seems like your typical fare. The circus is going to take online submissions and also hold live auditions in major markets where Perry will supposedly be joined by female rock legends from each of those cities. No Atlanta stop planned thus far.

Somehow the contest becomes friendly in the end and the best female talent becomes the “All Girl Band.” They get a record contract, have a chance to write and record an album with Perry, and go on tour.

All Girl Band is supposed to provide an alternative to “shiny floor” music reality shows, whatever that means, as if the shiny floor is the problem. I guess we’ll see if the set has a shiny floor or not sometime in 2018, when the show’s debut is planned.