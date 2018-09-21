Loretta_Lynn

Long-Awaited Loretta Lynn LP Out Sept. 28

Only America’s stoner grandpa Willie Nelson remained as relevant in country music from the ’60s until current times as the genre’s queen, Loretta Lynn. Her reign continues on Sept. 28 with the long-awaited album Wouldn’t It Be Great, a collection of new material and re-recorded classics.

Originally slated for an Aug. 18, 2017 release, the album was delayed after Lynn suffered a stroke earlier that year. Despite fracturing her hip back in January, the legend is ready to resume a recent run of success that includes the 2004 Jack White production Van Lear Rose and 2016’s Grammy-nominated Full Circle.

Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and Johnny Cash’s son John Carter Cash co-produced the album at Cash Cabin. Tracks range from a retooling of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” to advance single “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” a tribute to the singer’s late husband Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn.

Although no tour dates have been announced yet, don’t be surprised if the 85-year-old legend makes her way back to Georgia in the coming months.

