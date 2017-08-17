Losing Continues Bully’s Winning Streak

Newly signed to Sub Pop, Nashville band Bully are gearing up for the October 20th release of their second album, Losing.

The follow-up to 2015’s Feels Like was tracked and mixed by lead singer/audio recording major Alicia Bognanno in Chicago at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio facility, where she once interned. Of the stimulus for the album, Bognanno says that “the title of the record – Losing – kind of says it all. After being on the road so long and coming back to Nashville we all had a lot of changes going on in our personal lives that we were trying to deal with/adjust to, and that was really the motivation for this one.”

“With a vocal style that is as pretty as it is powerful, and emotionally resonant lyrics, Alicia channels the loss of innocence and reveals a raw honesty in songs that are distinctly hers,” notes onetime Hole drummer Patty Schemel, clearly a fan, in a write-up accompanying the album announcement. “I love Bully the way I love Sebadoh, Dinosaur Jr and the Breeders. Their sound takes me back to the stripped down and thoughtfully engineered songs that haunt me long after they’re gone and never get old.”

The band – which seems to only amount to Bognanno in most press photos – has a big nationwide tour lined up for the fall, and Atlanta is right at the tail end of it – Terminal West on Dec. 13 – just before they head home for a triumphant two-night stand at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge.

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen.