Luna to Give Fans A Sentimental Education

Luna, who regrouped for selected live shows beginning in 2015 after a ten-year sabbatical, have announced the release of their first new studio recordings since the album Rendezvous 13 years ago.

Due September 22nd via indie label Double Feature, A Sentimental Education will be a full album of carefully chosen cover songs, including tracks by Fleetwood Mac (the already-available-on-Soundcloud “One Together,” originally on 1970’s Kiln House), The Cure, Mercury Rev, Mink DeVille, David Bowie, Yes, Bob Dylan, The Velvet Underground (shocker!) and more. Set for release the same day, the EP A Place of Greater Safety features six new Luna instrumentals. Fans who pre-order or donate to the crowdfunding campaign from Pledge Music are eligible to receive bonus tracks and other goodies.

The band – Dean Wareham, Sean Eden, Britta Phillips and Lee Wall ­– are bringing their dreamy meanderings back to North America this fall, including a yet-to-be-announced date at Atlanta’s Terminal West.