Mastodon Takes Fans to Cold Dark Place

Mastodon, three of whom you might’ve seen as White Walkers in the season finale of Game of Thrones (their second time as extras in the HBO hit show) (can you pick them out in this screenshot?), have a new EP in the wings.

Cold Dark Place features four previously unreleased tracks: “Toe to Toes” was recorded during the sessions for their most recent album Emperor of Sand, while the other three – “North Side Star,” “Blue Walsh” and “Cold Dark Place” – are from the sessions for 2014’s Once More Round the Sun.

Cold Dark Place will be released on CD and digital download September 22nd, and on limited edition 10” vinyl picture disc Oct. 27th. In between, they embark on another trek through North America (including their first headlining show at their hometown’s Fox Theatre on Oct. 6th), followed by November and December dates throughout Europe.