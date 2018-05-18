Meet Your Umbrella Drink Soundtrack

Is Space-Age Bachelor Pad Music primed to make another revival? The musicologists behind the esteemed Numero Group label may be hoping so as they prepare to release their 3-disc compilation Technicolor Paradise: Rhum Rhapsodies and Other Exotic Delights on May 25th.

Originally a sensation in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, Exotica is a curious genre that combines elements of easy listening, lounge, jazz, surf and tropical Pacific Isle styles for a fun, upbeat and often wacky percolation of sounds. The movement enjoyed a brief revival in the ‘90s – seemingly on the coattails of the whole swing thing – with assorted compilations, Esquivel reissues and the like.

Like most of their output, Numero’s endeavor digs deeper, focusing on lesser known and long-forgotten performers and obscurities. Demonstrating the pervasiveness of the original trend, not only are disparate actors represented on these tracks (Darla Hood of Our Gang, Aki Aleong who was seen on Babylon 5, Maratha Raye from the Polident commercials) but also instrumental and garage rock combos from across the nation. Enchantment never sounded so strange…