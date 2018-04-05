Nels Cline, Julian Lage Do the Band Thing

Colossally talented guitarists Nels Cline and Julian Lage first teamed up in 2014 for the acclaimed album Room, with Lage also contributing acoustic and electric guitar parts to Cline’s 2016 ambitious double CD Lovers, amid a wash of string, brass and woodwind arrangements. They continue their collaboration on the new Currents, Constellations, stepping back from the fullness of Lovers but building their original duo into a full band, adding improv jazz bassist Scott Colley and drummer Tom Rainey to form the Nels Cline 4.

The group made its live debut during a residency at New York City venue The Stone in 2016, improvising and riffing on themes that have been honed and tightened into the eight pieces on Currents, including a Carla Bley composition. Blue Note releases it on April 13th.