The Never Ending Brian Eno

Brian Eno’s new “ambient” album Reflection is out January 1st on CD, vinyl and digital download, via Warp Records. With those, you get one 54-minute, uninterrupted piece of music (or, in the case of the double LP, one piece with three pauses for flipping or changing the records).

But if you really can’t get enough of that funky stuff, there is another option that might intrigue you. Ever the innovator, Eno is offering Reflection in the form of a deluxe, infinitely evolving generative app, which the composer describes as “an endless and endlessly changing version of the piece of music… I wanted this music to unfold differently all the time – like sitting by a river: it’s always the same river, but it’s always changing.”

The app will be available for iPhone and Apple TV.

