November Magic for Kate Bush Fans

If you’re at a loss for what to get me for Christmas… all of Kate Bush’s studio albums are being re-released in remastered form in two separate batches on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30. Vinyl versions are being assembled in four chronologically arranged box sets, while CD versions are gathered in two box sets. One would assume they’ll all be released individually at some point, but we’ve come to learn that nothing should be assumed where Kate Bush is involved.

Of particular interest to collectors are an album of various extended 12” mixes, another collecting stray cover songs she’s recorded, and two albums’ worth of other rarities.