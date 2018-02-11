NRBQ’s Debut Reissued for First Time

NRBQ’s eponymous 1969 debut album, out of print for ages, will get a proper reissue on March 16th when Omnivore Recordings makes NRBQ available once again, on CD (for the first time), digital and as a gatefold LP.

While no extra, unheard tracks are being appended to the original 14 songs (which include covers of Eddie Cochran and Sun Ra and a co-write with jazz experimentalist Carla Bley), the package will include additional photos and new liner notes from Jay Berman. “We did this album on a 12-track recorder…with Eddie Kramer engineering,” notes the band’s sole constant over 50 years, Terry Adams. “We didn’t believe in doing a song more than once. This was how the band sounded on the night it was recorded. A couple of days later, it would’ve been a whole different record. I like what they did with this new EQ remix. It sounds like how we felt.”

The lineup on this album includes Adams, bassist Joey Spampinato, guitarist Steve Ferguson, vocalist Frank Gadler and early drummer Tom Staley, now a metro Atlanta resident.

Photo by Phil Crandon.