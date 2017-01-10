Numero Makes Time For a Creation Comp

English psych-rockers The Creation will be the subject of a definitive 2-LP/2-CD collection, Action Painting, being released March 17th by whip-sharp archivists Numero Group.

The 42 tracks span the group’s brief, original mid-late ‘60s lifespan, including four songs by the pre-Creation combo The Mark Four. All tracks have been remastered from the original tapes by esteemed British Invasion producer Shel Talmy (The Who, The Kinks, The Easybeats, etc.), who reflects, “My biggest regret is that they didn’t achieve the standing they should have. I truly believe they could have been as big as The Who.”

Essays by music historians Dean Rudland and Alec Palao will tell the Creation story in the accompanying 80-page hardbound book, along with loads of previously unpublished photographs. Because can’t nobody get enough photos of The Creation.