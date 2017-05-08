Radiohead

OK Computer Turns 20; Reissue Out June 23

It’s been 20 years, if you can believe it, that Radiohead released OK Computer, and the band is commemorating the occasion with a brand-new edition of it. Scheduled for a June 23 arrival, OKNOTOK combines a remastered version of the album with B-sides and three previously-unreleased tracks culled from the band’s archives.

Vinyl aficionados, take note: Radiohead has also pressed OKNOTOK into a triple LP boxed set available only by mail order. The package includes a notebook of illustrations courtesy of artist Stanley Donwood and notes put down by Thom Yorke during the creation of OK Computer. It’ll ship in July

