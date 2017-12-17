Oneida Re-Commence to Tripping

A year ago, NYC psych dudes Oneida broke a four-year recording silence with What’s Your Sign?, a restless collab with Rhys Chatham. Prior to that, their last full-length recording of their own was 2012’s A List of the Burning Mountains. Perhaps a particularly potent bushel of reefer recently arrived in Brooklyn, because the boys have reemerging from their caves and graced us with a new single.

Even better, “Town Crier” b/w “Pariah” precedes a new, as-yet-untitled full-length Oneida LP, due to arrive sometime in the new year. Both come courtesy their new label home, Joyful Noise Recordings.

Photo by Jeffrey Brandsted.