Paul_Collins

Paul Collins Goes Out of His Head

The most welcome career revival of power-pop grand poobah Paul Collins (The Nerves, The Beat) continues at full speed, with Alive Naturalsound set to issue Collins’ latest outstanding collection of songs on Sept. 28.

Out of My Head mixes rough ‘n’ raspy rave-ups with groovy psych-garage throwbacks and melodic, compact, instant sing-alongs. It’s actually kind of unbelievable how strong and timeless Collins’ recent records have been, but what can I say? The proof is on the wax. This here’s another keeper!

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Garage RockNew York CityPower Pop

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Cover Me

Cover Me

Book Reviews
  • 20 Sep
  • 1
Atlanta Receives Deadly Dispatch

Atlanta Receives Deadly Dispatch

Call Sheet
  • 19 Sep
  • 0
Simple Minds

Simple Minds

Feature Stories
  • 19 Sep
  • 0
The House With a Clock in Its Walls

The House With a Clock in Its Walls

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Sep
  • 0
Amy Ray: Here’s Hollerin’ at Ya

Amy Ray: Here’s Hollerin’ at Ya

Support Our Troops
  • 19 Sep
  • 0
Paul Collins Goes Out of His Head

Paul Collins Goes Out of His Head

News Leak
  • 19 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top