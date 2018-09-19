Paul Collins Goes Out of His Head

The most welcome career revival of power-pop grand poobah Paul Collins (The Nerves, The Beat) continues at full speed, with Alive Naturalsound set to issue Collins’ latest outstanding collection of songs on Sept. 28.

Out of My Head mixes rough ‘n’ raspy rave-ups with groovy psych-garage throwbacks and melodic, compact, instant sing-alongs. It’s actually kind of unbelievable how strong and timeless Collins’ recent records have been, but what can I say? The proof is on the wax. This here’s another keeper!