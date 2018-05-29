Peter Holsapple Packs His Game Day Cooler

Not to be outdone by his longtime dB’s bandmate Chris Stamey (whose memoir was reviewed in last month’s Stomp and Stammer), Peter Holsapple has announced a new solo album, his first in 21 years and second overall. Y’all can start tailgating for Game Day’s arrival on July 27th, via Omnivore Recordings.

Holsapple, who’s become more of an Americana artist than a power popper in his later years, played virtually every note of this highly personal outing himself. One exception is a duet with ex-wife and ex-Continental Drifters compatriot Susan Cowsill on a track called, strangely enough, “Continental Drifters.”

Photo by John Gessner.