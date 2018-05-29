Holsapple

Peter Holsapple Packs His Game Day Cooler

Not to be outdone by his longtime dB’s bandmate Chris Stamey (whose memoir was reviewed in last month’s Stomp and Stammer), Peter Holsapple has announced a new solo album, his first in 21 years and second overall. Y’all can start tailgating for Game Day’s arrival on July 27th, via Omnivore Recordings.

Holsapple, who’s become more of an Americana artist than a power popper in his later years, played virtually every note of this highly personal outing himself. One exception is a duet with ex-wife and ex-Continental Drifters compatriot Susan Cowsill on a track called, strangely enough, “Continental Drifters.”

Photo by John Gessner.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
AmericanaSinger-SongwriterThe dB's

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Buzzards of Fuzz Circle Hate City

Buzzards of Fuzz Circle Hate City

Support Our Troops
  • 29 May
  • 1
Peter Holsapple Packs His Game Day Cooler

Peter Holsapple Packs His Game Day Cooler

News Leak
  • 29 May
  • 0
Get Out! May 28 – June 3

Get Out! May 28 – June 3

Get Out!
  • 28 May
  • 0
Now We Here in the ATL

Now We Here in the ATL

Call Sheet
  • 26 May
  • 0
Little Movie Looking at Atlanta

Little Movie Looking at Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 26 May
  • 0
The House of Tomorrow

The House of Tomorrow

Movie Reviews
  • 25 May
  • 0
Back to Top