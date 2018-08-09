Tom_Petty

Petty Box Focuses on Rare, Deep Cuts

The 60-track, career-spanning Tom Petty box set An American Treasure will be loaded down with newly discovered recordings from the vaults.

Light on the hits (that’s not the point of this project), with more emphasis on deeper, overlooked or in some cases unheard material, the bulk of American Treasure consists of previously unreleased recordings, live cuts, alternate versions and various rarities. Petty’s wife Dana and daughter Adria oversaw the project, along with longtime Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, considering it both “a tribute and a love letter pointing to the music in between the hits.”

Reprise Records will release An American Treasure on September 28.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Box SetClassic RockHeartland RockSinger-SongwriterTom Petty

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Killer Mike Named to High Museum Board

Killer Mike Named to High Museum Board

Support Our Troops
  • 10 Aug
  • 0
Get Out! August 20 – August 26

Get Out! August 20 – August 26

Get Out!
  • 9 Aug
  • 0
Dark Money

Dark Money

Movie Reviews
  • 9 Aug
  • 1
Petty Box Focuses on Rare, Deep Cuts

Petty Box Focuses on Rare, Deep Cuts

News Leak
  • 9 Aug
  • 0
Eddie Tigner

Eddie Tigner

Feature Stories
  • 9 Aug
  • 0
Tony Molina – “Kill the Lights”

Tony Molina – “Kill the Lights”

Record Reviews
  • 8 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top