Petty Box Focuses on Rare, Deep Cuts

The 60-track, career-spanning Tom Petty box set An American Treasure will be loaded down with newly discovered recordings from the vaults.

Light on the hits (that’s not the point of this project), with more emphasis on deeper, overlooked or in some cases unheard material, the bulk of American Treasure consists of previously unreleased recordings, live cuts, alternate versions and various rarities. Petty’s wife Dana and daughter Adria oversaw the project, along with longtime Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, considering it both “a tribute and a love letter pointing to the music in between the hits.”

Reprise Records will release An American Treasure on September 28.