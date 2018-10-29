Charles Bradley_By Isaac Sterling

Posthumous Charles Bradley Album Out Nov. 9

Sadly, we lost Mr. Charles Bradley to cancer on Sept. 23, 2017. In celebration of his life, on Nov. 9 (five days after what would have been his 70th birthday), Daptone Records will release Black Velvet, a full elpee of old school soul slow-burners that were never included on any prior Bradley album.

Featuring material recorded during the sessions for each of his three previous albums, spanning his entire career, Black Velvet includes covers of Neil Young (“Heart of Gold”) and Nirvana (“Stay Away”), a duet with LaRose Jackson (“Luv Jones”), a full band electric version of “Victim of Love” and much more.

Photo by Isaac Sterling.

