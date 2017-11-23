Power Pop Musician Tommy Keene Dies

Power-pop songwriter, singer and guitarist Tommy Keene left us in his sleep on Nov. 22nd at age 59, with no further details made public as of yet.

Highly revered by folks more famous than he, the Maryland native worked with, wrote with, played with and/or toured with the likes of Paul Westerberg, Robert Pollard, Peter Buck, Jeff Tweedy, T Bone Burnett, Don Dixon, Jules Shear, Ivan Julian and Jesse Valenzuela (Gin Blossoms), among many others, during his recording and performing career; onetime Wax N Facts employee Brad Quinn (ex-Carnival Season) joined Keene’s band in the early ‘90s and played alongside him for many years.

Keene – who it must be noted had consistently exquisite taste in cover songs – most recently played Atlanta in July, opening for Matthew Sweet at City Winery.