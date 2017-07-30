The Queen is Still Dead

A newly remastered and expanded version of The Smiths’ finest long-player, The Queen is Dead, is slated for an October 20th release through Warner Bros./Rhino.

Actually, make that three different deluxe editions coming out. A 3-CD/1-DVD version contains the newly remastered 1986 album, a disc of rare B-sides and previously unreleased demos, a third CD of a Smiths concert in Boston from 1986, and a DVD with some music videos on it. If you don’t wanna spring for that, there’s a 2-CD version minus the DVD and live album. And for despondent vinyl devotees with fat bank accounts, there’s a 5-LP box set.

To the shock of no one, the band will not be supporting the reissue with a world tour, but for his part, Morrissey intends to cancel at least 17 concerts in the next year.