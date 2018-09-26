Rains in Forecast for Death Valley Girls

The dadgum remarkable Death Valley Girls are gearing up to bestow their next album upon us. Darkness Rains hits your local tone vendor Oct. 5, courtesy of Suicide Squeeze Records.

For a savory taste, check out the video for “Disaster (Is What We’re After),” wherein Iggy Pop devours a hamburger without getting any ketchup in his hair, in a recreation of one of Warhol’s notorious short films.

They were last seen in town opening for Roky Erickson at Aisle 5 (one of the best shows of the year, bruh) and lo and behold, they’ll be back with Roky (actually playing the night after) for this year’s Mess-Around at The EARL, Oct. 27. It’s no mere coincidence – DVD guitarist Larry Schemel also plays in Roky’s band.

Photo by Michael Haight.