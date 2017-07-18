Replacements Show from ’86 Sees Release

On October 8th, Rhino Records will release a live album by The Replacements captured at Maxwell’s in Hoboken, New Jersey back in February ’86. The original recording, professionally taped by a 24-track mobile studio, was apparently considered for a live album or at least promotional purposes by Sire Records at the time, but nothing came of it. Bootlegs of dubious quality have long circulated, but this is the first time a proper mix of the show has been officially issued.

The two-CD/two-LP set, titled For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986, will include 29 songs, including B-sides, cover songs (“Fox on the Run,” “Nowhere Man,” T. Rex’s “Baby Strange” and Vanity Fare’s “Hitchin’ a Ride” among them), a generous jumble of songs from prior albums and a healthy chunk of Tim, their Sire debut released several months prior to the gig. The show features the original lineup of the Minneapolis band, including guitarist Bob Stinson who would be jettisoned from the fold by year’s end.