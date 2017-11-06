Wilco_AM_BeingThere

Rhino Releasing Whole Lotta Wilco

Wilco’s first two albums – 1995’s A.M. and the following year’s Being There – are being given the deluxe treatment with expanded reissues coming December 1st via Rhino Records.

The single-CD/double-LP A.M. will include the original album plus eight unreleased bonus tracks including “When You Find Trouble,” the last studio recording made by Jeff Tweedy’s previous band Uncle Tupelo.

Being There, which was already a double album to begin with, stretches its waistline with 15 extra outtakes, alternate versions and demos. Not enough Wilco for ya? Fine – the CD and digital versions also tack on a complete 1996 live show from the Troubadour in L.A. and four songs recorded live on KCRW radio.

