Robert Plant’s Carry Fire Out Oct. 13

Hey hey mama, Robert Plant’s cooked up a new album, which’ll be available at all the usual retail outlets starting October 13th.

Recorded in England and Wales with his current band, the Sensational Shape Shifters, Carry Fire features a handful of additional guests – most notably Chrissie Hynde, who duets with Plant on “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” written by semi-obscure rockabilly singer Ersel Hickey. Instrumentation on the album is all over the global map, from the usual guitar, bass, keyboards and drums to dobro, pedal steel and fiddle to oud, t’bal, djembe and bendir. Actually, I think those last four are cheap Pakistani brands of sildenafil.

Plant and band are taking the show on the road beginning in November, starting in the UK with other corners of the world to follow.