Saint Etienne Visit Home Counties June 2

Located on the periphery of the London area, the Home Counties are to England what the suburbs are to America: generic, conformist, and overwhelmingly white. As teenagers, the members of Saint Etienne called that region of the Sceptered Isle home, and their ninth album returns them to their former stomping grounds.

Home Counties, the group’s first album since Words and Music by Saint Etienne came out in 2012, is scheduled to arrive June 2 via the Heavenly Recordings imprint. Shawn Lee, who comprises half of the pop duo Young Gun Silver Fox, produced. Saint Etienne will make a welcome return to American shores in September, so stay tuned for stateside tour dates.