Sharon Van Etten Upgrades Her Debut

It’s been three and a half years since Sharon Van Etten’s last full-length, the beguiling Are We There. Her silence hardly equates to inactivity– in the interim, she’s performed in a cabaret scene on the Twin Peaks reboot, had a recurring role in the Netflix series The OA, and collaborated with a slew of musical artists. Oh yeah – earlier this year she also became a mother.

On November 17th, Van Etten will reissue her 2009 debut, (It Was) Because I Was In Love – the title’s parenthetic prefix is new to this revamped version, as are two bonus tracks. It’s easily her starkest work, with precious little embellishment accompanying her guitar and haunting voice. The remixed and remastered recordings add some warmth as well.

For those hankering for new material, Sharon’s heading back into the studio as we speak – no word on a release date for album number five, but the second half of 2018 seems a decent guess.

Photo by Ryan Pfluger.