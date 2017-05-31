Shelby Lynne, Allison Moorer Team Up for LP

For years fans have hoped for a recorded collaboration between Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer. Now, after decades of recording apart, with 24 albums between them, the two sisters finally collaborate on Not Dark Yet, due out August 18th via Silver Cross Records/Thirty Tigers.

Recorded in Los Angeles last summer, the pair put their mark on nine eclectic cover songs from artists ranging from Bob Dylan (the title track), Merle Haggard (“Silver Wings”), The Louvin Brothers (“Every Time You Leave”) and Townes Van Zandt (“Lungs”) to Nick Cave (“Into My Arms”) Kurt Cobain (“Lithium”) and The Killers (“My List”). Shelby and Allison themselves wrote the album’s closing cut, “Is It Too Much.”

The sisters performed a series of five concerts together back in 2010, the first time they’d done so. There’s been no announcement of a tour to support Not Dark Yet, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Photo by Jacob Blickenstaff.