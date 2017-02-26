Shine On You Crazy Diamanda Galas

The incomparable Diamanda Galas is set two release two new albums, her first since 2008, on her own Intravenal Sound Operations label on March 24th.

Her ninth studio set, All The Way, features Galas’ re-imaginations of traditional songs and jazz standards including the Frank Sinatra-associated title song, Thelonious Monk’s “Round Midnight” and Johnny Paycheck’s “Pardon Me I’ve Got Someone To Kill,” which might also be a statement from Diamanda.

Galas will also release her eighth live recording, At Saint Thomas The Apostle Harlem, recorded in 2016 at a Red Bull Music Festival (and we just get their sponsorship for shitty bands!) Featuring songs sung in Italian, German, French & Greek, the highlights may be her takes on Jacques Brel and Albert Ayler. She’s also getting ready to launch a tour so if Red Bull can’t bring her to town there’s always Music Midtown…

Photo by Austin Young.

0