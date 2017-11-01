Sonia Tetlow: Now Hear This

Former Cowboy Mouth bassist and Roxie Watson banjo picker Sonia Tetlow reminds listeners that she’s a rock ‘n’ roll storyteller at heart on new solo album Now.

“Hard Fought Year” and “Tripline” merge folk storytelling with a hard-hitting college rock sound. Amy Ray provides harmony vocals on both tracks, making the positive Indigo Girls comparisons that might’ve come anyways unavoidable.

There are numerous other examples of Tetlow’s acoustic story-songs getting an added oomph by her supporting cast. For instance, “Trick Coin” has poignant enough lyrics (“the trick coin of tragedy is a two-headed bastard”) to stand on its own. Yet it’s the synth parts added by Matt Henderson that make it a standout track. Likewise, “Numb” tells a riveting story, but it’s the choruses’ harmonies paired with some pretty sweet guitar work that’ll keep this song in fans’ listening rotations.

Tetlow’s album release show is Fri., Nov. 3rd at Eddie’s Attic.