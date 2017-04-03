Sparks and the Hippopotamus They Rode In On

The Mael Brothers (you know them as Sparks) are set to release their 23rd album entitled Hippopotamus on September 8th. That’s quite some time in the future, but for now you can get their single of the title song via however one gets those things these days and you can also catch the video on-line. If you like quirky songs that reference Hieronymus Bosch and girls with abacuses then this is right up your alley.

The band will be on tour in August but you’ll either need a passport or be able to migrate as all announced shows are in Europe. They’re supposed to tour the States after that but who knows whether they’ll play Atlanta as they’ve only performed here twice in almost 50 years.