Bangles

Speaking of the Paisley Underground…

The core of LA’s Paisley Underground movement always boiled down to the trippy Rain Parade and Dream Syndicate, and the poppier, more radio-ready Bangles (pictured) and Three O’Clock (I’d also toss Green on Red in there, but whatever….) Those four bands have conspired to hatch one of the more inspired tribute concepts in recent years.

3×4 features each band covering a song apiece from the other three. This means The Bangles try their hand at The Three O’Clock’s “Jet Fighter,” The Dream Syndicate tackles The Bangles’ “Hero Takes a Fall,” etc. Best of all, the song selection favors the earliest pages of the catalog, dating back to when The Bangles and Three O’Clock were still called The Bangs and Salvation Army. The Bangles have even brought back original bassist Annette Zilinskas.

Apparently the idea has been germinating since the four bands convened for a 2013 benefit concert. Yep Roc will issue collectors’ edition vinyl for Record Store Day’s Black Friday sale (November 23), with a broader release slated for January 11.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
CaliforniaLos AngelesPaisley UndergroundRain ParadeThe BanglesThe Dream SyndicateThe Three O'Clock

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Speaking of the Paisley Underground…

Speaking of the Paisley Underground…

News Leak
  • 21 Nov
  • 1
Besides Daniel, Teeming With Beauty

Besides Daniel, Teeming With Beauty

Support Our Troops
  • 20 Nov
  • 1
The Long Ryders Strap In for Another Trip

The Long Ryders Strap In for Another Trip

News Leak
  • 20 Nov
  • 0
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Movie Reviews
  • 15 Nov
  • 0
Jean-Michel Jarre

Jean-Michel Jarre

Feature Stories
  • 15 Nov
  • 1
Fare Thee Well

Fare Thee Well

Book Reviews
  • 15 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top