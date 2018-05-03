The Flaming Lips Pass the Catch-Up

Flaming Lips compilations – and the obscure recordings so many of them tack on for completists, and which ones are repeated where – are a dizzying thing to try and keep track of, so much so that I gave up a long time ago. But they keep on comin’. In the pipeline for a spring and summer release are a trio of archival collections spanning the band’s entire recorded career to date.

In fact, the first of these already came out on Rhino Records April 20th. Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips, is a single-disc collection of the band’s earliest cassette demos, first EP and assorted cover songs.

Also from Rhino, due June 29th, is a six-disc box set compiling all four of their late ’80s Restless Records albums, plus a CD of rarities/oddities and another of 1990 demos. The whole shebang is titled Seeing the Unseeable: the Complete Studio Recordings of the Flaming Lips 1986-1990.

Not to worry, all ye latecomers who first heard the freaks when “She Don’t Use Jelly” became an alt-rock radio novelty hit in 1993. Warner Bros. has you covered with Greatest Hits Vol. 1, which covers 1991 to present day. There’s a single disc vinyl LP overview, and also a 3-CD, 52-song expanded edition that includes B-sides, outtakes and previously unreleased tracks. Both versions are out June 1st, so start cookin’ up that next batch o’ blotter, kiddies